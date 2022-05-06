Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes gifts among orphans on Eid day

PESHAWAR: To enable the orphan children to enjoy the happiness of Eid in a befitting manner, the Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed cash and gifts among them in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in the province.

A ceremony to this effect was held here on Wednesday and provincial president of the foundation, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was presided over by district president Arbab Abdul Haseeb, while other office-bearers of the foundation were also present on the occasion.

A large number of orphan children and their mothers participated in the event and they were provided cash and Eid gifts, including clothes, watches and other items.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Waqas said that the welfare of orphans was one of the top priorities of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

He said that according to a UN report, the number of orphans deprived of their fathers’ affection in Pakistan has exceeded 4.2 million.

Al-Khidmat has launched the Orphan Support Programme under which sponsorship of orphans continues through Aghosh Homes and Family Support Programme.

“Al-Khidmat has been sponsoring more than 18,700 children across the country,” he informed.

He appealed to the well-to-do people of the society to come forward and play an effective role in taking care of the orphan children.

He said that welfare of orphan kids was a common national and religious duty. The well-healed people of the society should play their role in fulfilment of the religious and national obligation by joining hands with the foundation.