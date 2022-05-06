 
Friday May 06, 2022
World

Putin apologised for Russia’s Hitler claims: Naftali Bennett

By AFP
May 06, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has apologised for remarks made by Moscow’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood".

