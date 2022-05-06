Effective security on Eid reflects hard work of capital police: IGP

Islamabad : Islamabad police made the best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eidul Fitr in the capital and the officers, as well as jawans of the Islamabad Police, performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas while expressing his views on the overall performance of Islamabad Police on eve of Eid ul Fitr during the Big Meal arranged for the policemen at Police Line Headquarters. Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad effective patrolling was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion and the police officers, with a view to boosting the morale of their jawans, remained present with them on the police pickets.

The Islamabad Police Chief said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones on this cheerful occasion. ”I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters, and relatives on this auspicious occasion.

However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything," he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that teams of ATS Commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Masjid. As many as 3500 policemen performed security duties during the Eid holidays and police teams led by Station House Officers ensured continuous patrolling in various sectors and areas

The IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations, and other senior officers met with police officials after Eid prayer. They lauded their vigilance on this special occasion. They mingled with policemen and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and jawans.

IGP Ahsan Younas hoped for a similar performance from them in the future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

The SSP Islamabad monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city.

Policemen performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while the bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas. Additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar Park, and Daman-e-Koh. Pir Sohawa, Fatima Jinnah Park, and Centaurus Mall. Special traffic police squads were deployed on roads to control wheeling, over speeding.

Effective coordination was made among all wings of the Islamabad police and information sharing was also ensured as a part of policing measures. As an encouragement and to boost the morale of the policemen performing their duties on Eid, the SSP Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited various police stations and pickets to say Eid Greetings to them. The SPs of various zones also visited police stations in their respective areas and spent their time on Eid with policemen.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) cops performed duties at various places including worship places, parks and important boulevards.

They inquired about the problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving them at the earliest basis. Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens.