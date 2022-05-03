Masjid-e-Nabavi incident: Farhatullah blasts use of blasphemy laws against political opponents

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

A statement issued by the HRCP said that the cases against the senior PTI leadership were registered under section 295A, and blasphemy should not be used as a weapon against political opponents.

“Neither the government nor the political party has the right to do so against the opposition. Cases against the senior leadership of the PTI should be withdrawn immediately,” demanded the statement.

Separately, senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar on Monday said that lodging of blasphemy cases against the PTI leaders was disturbing, an insane act and most condemnable.

“I have opposed weaponisation of religion-based laws in the past; I oppose it now, and I will oppose it in future also,” he said from its twitter account. Farhatullah Babar stressed the need to prevent misuse of blasphemy law, not to weaponise it.

When contacted Farhatullah Babar, who is also Secretary General of the PPP Parliamentarians, said the tweet was his personal view and he himself released it. “It’s my personal view that I express,” he said.