Sindh getting 22pc less water than 1991 accord

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is violating the Water Apportionment Accord-1991 as a result Sindh has been facing acute water shortage that reached up to 42 percent. Jam Khan Shoro said the IRSA has not been implementing water accord 1991 throughout the country, adding that severe water crisis would soon be emerged in Sindh as is being deprived of 22 percent less water from its due share. He vehemently condemned the role of IRSA for cutting Sindh's share that is the violation of 1991 water accord. Shoro said thousands of acres of standing crops could be destroyed due to severe water crisis, including drinking water crisis that would soon arise in Karachi.