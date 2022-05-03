Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday claimed that a plot had been hatched by the political opponents to launch a big character assassination campaign against Imran Khan through fake video and audio clips.

In his video message, Fawad said it was not for the first time that the opponents were planning a character assassination campaign against the former premier. In the year 2018, a woman was given money to write a book against Imran Khan. Before that organised character assassination campaigns had been launched against Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in 1980s. However, he made it clear that the movement for getting rid of the ‘imported’ government could not be stopped through any such campaign.

He said that on the Chand Raat, the PTI youth would come out of their houses with flags in their hands in thousands of numbers and that would be the start of the long march against the ‘imported’ government.

He said that in the last week of May, lakhs of people from across Pakistan would reach Islamabad. He regretted that the dummy and ‘imported’ government was attempting to use blasphemy laws against political opponents. He said that no government in the history of Pakistan had taken this step against political rivals. “The interior and law ministers were triumphantly saying that they did it against the rivals,” he noted and added that in the past, sectarian people would resort to such things against one another. The way threats are being given is evident to everyone,” he said in the message.



“Today, on the American Fox News TV, everything became clear why Imran Khan was removed and how these people were imposed on Pakistan. These are the last weeks of the dummy government. They will do their level best to discredit Imran Khan,” he noted. However, he was confident that people could not be fooled.