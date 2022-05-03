Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday posted a series of tweets asking some questions from US President Joe Biden’s administration and calling upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a judicial commission to probe the US-backed conspiracy to oust his government.

Imran Khan, while tweeting a video of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant, asked the Biden administration as to what actually they gained after removing a democratically-elected PM of Pakistan.

“My question for the Biden administration by indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically-elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiments in Pakistan?” asked Imran Khan.

“Clearly, the US wants an obedient puppet as PM who will not allow Pak choice of neutrality in a European war; a PM who will be obedient to US demands; who will not sign agreements with Russia & who will downgrade our strategic r’ship with China. If a PM asserts Pak’s sovereignty & an indep[endent] foreign policy he will be removed & a subservient, crooked PM like Shahbaz Sharif will be brought in.”



Imran Khan said that after this reaffirmation of US regime change conspiracy that was evident from the cipher message sent by our envoy in Washington, it is surely the duty of Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to hold public hearings of all those who were involved in this conspiracy.

It is pertinent to note here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has accused the US of backing a conspiracy to remove his government through a vote of no-confidence last month.He has since spoken to huge anti-government rallies in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and has demanded a judicial probe into what he terms the US-backed conspiracy to get rid of his government and install a government of the US puppets.At the end, he called on the nation to come out on Chand Raat, carrying flags to give a message of independence inside and outside the country.