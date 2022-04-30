Imran Khan pens letter to President Arif Alvi for probe on ‘diplomatic cable’

President Arif Alvi (L) and former prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi seeking a probe into the diplomatic cable, containing a “foreign conspiracy” against his government.

Pleading with the president to take action and order a public inquiry into this threat to Pakistan's democracy, Imran Khan said, “The nation looks to its president to protect the people of Pakistan from such foreign conspiracies. I call upon you to live up to this trust.”

“You have in your possession a copy of the cipher sent by the then ambassador of Pakistan to the USA containing a summary of an official meeting held in the Pakistan Embassy between Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state, along with another US official and a note taker and our ambassador along with a note taker and other diplomats of the mission,” read the letter.

He maintained that the contents of the cipher clearly reflect a regime change conspiracy to remove "PM lmran Khan" from office.

This is a serious matter, which led to the removal of my government through an engineered vote of no confidence in the National Assembly with the shifting of the allegiance of allied parties of his government to the opposition and the purchase of loyalties of some members of PTI, read the letter.

The former prime minister said that the cipher is also the reason why the deputy speaker of the NA disallowed the vote of no confidence motion until such time as the issue of the cipher had been thoroughly investigated.

“My plea before you is that given the grave nature of this threat to democracy in Pakistan through an externally-engineered regime change conspiracy, as head of the state of Pakistan and commander in chief of the armed forces, it is incumbent upon you to take action and order a public inquiry into this threat to Pakistan's democracy and sovereignty,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman further said that the people of Pakistan need to have the truth laid before them as to who all in Pakistan were involved in this foreign regime change controversy.

“Right now the silence from the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the presidency are creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan,” read the letter.

Imran Khan warned that this was bringing them out to protest against what they see as a violation of their democratic right to vote into power a government for a term of five years through an engineered foreign regime change conspiracy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chairman has also written a separate letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial seeking a probe into the threat letter.