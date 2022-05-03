Timings of Eidul Fitr prayers in Karachi

The following timings have been issued for the Eidul Fitr prayers that will be held in different parts of the city of Karachi on Tuesday (today).

The Eid prayers will be held at 6am at the Jamia Darul Hadith, PECHS, Block 6; at 6:10am at the Jamia Masjid Memon Complex; at 6:15am at the Memon Masjid, Jamshed Road No. 2, and at the Badami Masjid, Mithadar, Lyari.

At 6:20am at the Zikriya Masjid, DHA, Phase VIII, 26 Street, and at the Jamia Masjid Usmania, Block M, Nazimabad; at 6:30am in the parking area, Safari Park, adjacent to the Jamia al Dirasat.

At 6:30am at the Masjid-e-Saheem, DHA, Phase VI, at the Sabeelwali Masjid, Gurumandir, and at the Jamia Masjid Muhammad, Ghosia Colony, behind the Central Jail Karachi; at 6:40am at the Jamia Masjid Rehmania, Buffer Zone.

At 7am at the Jamia Masjid Rizwan, Nawa Lane, near Cheel Chowk, Lyari, at the Qadri Masjid, Kharadar, Lyari, at the Masjid Umer Farooq, Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA, Phase VI, and at the Jamia Masjid Sabri, Ranchore Line.

At 7:10am at the Jamia Masjid Siddiqui Akber, behind New Sabzi Mandi, Super Highway; at 7:15am at the Jamia Masjid Faizan Oliya, New Kumhar Wara Road, Lyari, at the Jamia Masjid Hazrat Bilal, Sector 4, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, North Karachi.

At 7:15am at the KMC Ground, PIB Colony, at the Markazi Eidgah, Sector X-6, Gulshan-e-Maymar; at 7:30am at the Jamia Masjid Mehboob, Darul Uloom, Faiz Nabvi Bakrapiri, Lyari, at the Jamia Masjid Anwar Muhammadi, Mehrab Khan Esa Khan Road, at the Jamia Masjid Noor, Usman Brohi Road, Ghareeb Shah, Lyari.

At 7:30am at the Jamia Masjid Anwar-e-Muhammadi, Saeedabad, Baldia Town, at the Jamia Faizan-e-Chishtia Naeemi, Saeedabad Road, Sector 12-F, Baldia, at the Ayesha Masjid, DHA, Phase VII, and at the Jamia Masjid Madni, Keamari.

At 7:45am at the Jamia Masjid Ghulaman Muhammad, Sherok Line, Gobol Road, at the Jamia Masjid Ghafari, Altaf Nagar, Orangi Town, at the Jamia Masjid Muhammadi, Thanewali Road, Model Police Station, Bakra Piri, Lyari, at the Jamia Masjid Madni, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Sector 1/A4.

At 7:45am at the Jamia Masjid Bilal, United Colony, Mewashah Graveyard, at the Jamia Masjid Noorani, Baloch Goth, Orangi Town, Sector 7A, and at the Jamia Masjid, Dargah Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Clifton.

At 8am at the Jamia Masjid Alishan, Mirza Adam Khan Road, Bakra Piri, at the Jamia Masjid Khadija-tul-Kubra, Pak Ideal Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, at the Rabbani Masjid, Singo Lane, Lyari, at the Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam, Block K, and at the Jamia Masjid Rehman, Ahsanabad.

At 8:15am at the Jamia Hari Masjid, New Kumhar Wara Road, Lyari, and at the Jamia Masjid Qadri, Yusuf Haroon Road, Baghdadi, Lyari; at 8:30am at the Nazimabad Eidgah.

Meanwhile, for the Fiqh-e-Jafria, the following timings have been issued for the Eidul Fitr prayers. The Eid prayers will be held at 6:30am at the Masjid-e-Aza Khana Abu Talib, Soldier Bazaar; at 7am and 8am at the Mehfil Shah-e-Khorasan, Numaish.

At 7am, 8am and 9am at the Masjid Panjtani, Abysenia Lines; at 7:45am at the Yathrib Masjid, Gulshan-e-Iqbal; at 8am at the Imamia Masjid, Mahmoodabad; at 8am and 9am at the Masjid Yasrab, DHA, Phase IV, at the Masjid Bab-ul-Ilm, North Nazimabad.

At 8am and 9am at the Masjid-o-Imambargah Akhir-uz-Zaman, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 19, at the Masjid-o-Imambargah Sahib-uz-Zaman, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 14, at the Masjid Yathrib, Defence, Phase IV, at the Masjid Khairul Amal, Ancholi, Block 20, and at the Markazi Mosque and Imambargah, Jafar-e-Tayyar Society.

At 8:15am at the Masjid Sahib Al-Asr, Gulshan-e-Hadeed; at 8:30am at the Masjid Irum, Mehmoodabad No. 4, at the Hussaini Masjid and Imambargah, FC Area, at the Jaffaria Masjid, Steel Mail Plant Jamaat, at the Markazi Imambargah, Jafaria Complex, Steel Town, at the Masjid Abu Fazal Abbas, PIB Colony.

At 8:30am at the Jamia Masjid Abu Turab, Azizabad; at 8:30am and 9:15am at the Kharadar Khoja Jamia Masjid, Kharadar, and at the Masjid and Imambargah Darbar Hussaini; at 9am at the Pak Muharram Hall, and at the Masjid Shah Karbala, Rizvia Society, Golimar.