Kyiv, Ukraine: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged Ukraine not to back down in the face of "bullies" like Russia on Sunday following a surprise weekend visit to Kyiv. "Do not be bullied by bullies. If they are making threats, you cannot back down. That’s my view of it," she told a news conference in the Polish city of Rzeszow, a day after talks in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelensky.