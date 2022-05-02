Kyiv, Ukraine: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged Ukraine not to back down in the face of "bullies" like Russia on Sunday following a surprise weekend visit to Kyiv. "Do not be bullied by bullies. If they are making threats, you cannot back down. That’s my view of it," she told a news conference in the Polish city of Rzeszow, a day after talks in the Ukrainian capital with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the town of Lyman on Sunday as Moscow’s forces push...
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country...
Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six...
Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners...
Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged...
New York: In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all...
Comments