Govt urged to ensure supremacy of law

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central naib ameer and ex MNA from Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that supremacy of law, justice, and an interest-free economic system should be top priorities of the incumbent government.

Addressing an Iftar dinner in Sector G-10, the JI leader said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instead of indulging in criticism and crying over the bad performance of the last government would have to show his own performance. Mian Aslam also asked the government to chalk out a strategy to get rid of IMF and inflation in the country.

He said that Jamaat has been struggling for decades for enforcement of Islamic Shariat and an interest-free economy.

In this connection, he said the recent verdict of the Federal Shariat Court was a ray of hope for the people to get rid of the interest-based banking and the economic system in the country.