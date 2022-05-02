Govt urged to ensure supremacy of law

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central naib ameer and ex MNA from Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that supremacy of law, justice, and an interest-free economic system should be top priorities of the incumbent government.
Addressing an Iftar dinner in Sector G-10, the JI leader said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instead of indulging in criticism and crying over the bad performance of the last government would have to show his own performance. Mian Aslam also asked the government to chalk out a strategy to get rid of IMF and inflation in the country.
He said that Jamaat has been struggling for decades for enforcement of Islamic Shariat and an interest-free economy.
In this connection, he said the recent verdict of the Federal Shariat Court was a ray of hope for the people to get rid of the interest-based banking and the economic system in the country.
Rawalpindi : All trade unions took out rallies in Rawalpindi on Sunday urging the government to provide them at least...
Islamabad : Innovations in technology are among the key forces for positive changes in the healthcare industry, said a...
For lovers of short stories written by women, there could hardly be a better collection than the ‘Meetha Such’...
Islamabad : Peoples’ Development Foundation and Pakistani Students’ Association at York University held a...
Rawalpindi : The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at the three allied hospitals in town including...
Islamabad: Shafqat Hussain, a PhD scholar of Mechanical Engineering Department of HITEC University Taxila, will defend...
Comments