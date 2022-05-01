Enemies want to harm Pak-China friendship, CPEC: President

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the people and Government of China President Dr Arif Alvi visited the Embassy of China Saturday and offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in terrorist attack that took place in Karachi on 26th April, 2022, says a press release.

Talking to the Charge d’ Affaires, Pang Chunxue and officers of the Chinese Embassy, the president said that the entire Pakistani nation was in deep pain and shock over the unfortunate incident and shared the grief of Chinese brothers and sisters. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and bring to justice the elements involved in this heinous incident.

Condemning the incident, the president stated that the hostile intent of our enemies was behind it who wanted to harm Pak-China friendship and CPEC project but they would not succeed in their designs as both countries enjoyed deep friendship and were strongly committed to further strengthen the all-weather friendship. He asked the Charge d’ Affaires to convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese people, Communist party and President Xi Jinping.

Charge d’ Affaires thanked the president for visiting the Embassy and expressing solidarity with the people and Government of China. She said that both countries had shared future and had a long history of friendship and close cooperation. She condemned the attack and hoped that the culprit behind this incident would be apprehended and punished.

Later, the president wrote remarks in the visitor’s book of the Embassy.