Saudi Arabia says Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

Moonsighting. Photo: The News/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, will begin on Monday in the country.

“Monday... is the first day of the blessed Eid-ul-Fitr for this year,” with Sunday the last day of Ramazan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday, citing a royal court statement. Fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have also made the same announcement.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (on Sunday) for sighting the moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In the meantime, the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also convene meetings at their respective headquarters, said the Religious Ministry’s presser on Saturday.

The sighting committee’s Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of moon or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to that end. —Agencies