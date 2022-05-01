Imran, Sh Rashid be banned from entering KSA, demands Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has demanded that former prime minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed be banned from entering Saudi Arabia.

“Imran Khan makes hate speeches and is inciting people to civil war by speaking against judiciary and army, so his speeches should be banned,” he demanded while addressing a press conference along with Federal Overseas Minister Sajid Turi at the PPP Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

Kundi said Imran Khan is claiming that his character assassination will be done, but the stories of the former first lady's friend are coming to the fore and the footsteps lead to Bani Gala.

“We did not believe in political victimization, but those who made millions of rupees will have to be accounted for it,” he said and condemned the reprehensible display at the Masjid-e-Nabawi by PTI supporters. “People like Sheikh Rashid should be banned from visiting holy places for life,” he demanded.

He said if Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who demanded lodging FIRs against Captain (retd) Safdar for raising slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and PPP workers for raising slogans at the grave of General Zia-ul-Haq, will now lodge an FIR against the desecration of the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

If Altaf Hussain was banned for hate speech, Imran Khan should also be banned as he is trying to incite civil disobedience and hatred, he said.

He said Hamza Shehbaz has finally taken oath as the chief minister of Punjab. “We were continuously saying that the democratic process must be completed in accordance with the Constitution. The PTI has no respect for the Constitution and democracy,” he said, adding that the next step will be change of chairman Senate, deputy chairman Senate and impeachment of the president. He said PTI MPA Faisal Zaman had been staying in the MPAs hostel in KP for 40 days after his production orders were issued but escaped from there.

“I demand a report from the Home minister on the escape of Faisal Zaman and a case should be registered against the KP chief minister and IGP,” he said. Replying to a question, Kundi said Article 6 should be applied to anyone who violates the Constitution so that this path is closed forever.