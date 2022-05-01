Smear campaign against state institutions condemned

LANDIKOTAL: The elected members of local government and tribal elders on Saturday condemned the smear campaign on social media against Pakistan Army and judiciary.

Speaking at a press conference at the Landikotal Press Club, they said they would not allow anyone to defame the armed forces.

Tehsil Landikotal chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Malik Tajuddin Shinwari, Malik Asghar Shinwari, social worker Banaras Shinwari, Pakistan People’s Party leader Khial Rasul Shinwari, Imran Shinwari, Mustafa Shinwari and others were also present.

Shah Khalid said some elements had launched propaganda on social media against the army and judiciary. He said indecent language was being used against the state institutions.

Shah Khalid said foreign hands were involved in the malicious propaganda campaign against the country and its institutions. “The propaganda and criticism of the army and judiciary are hurting the image of Pakistan,” Shah Khalid added.

The tribal elders said that a fifth generation war had been started against Pakistan, adding that some elements did not want Pakistan to become a prosperous and developed nation.

They added that strong institutions guaranteed a strong and powerful country, urging Pakistanis to respect the state institutions.

The speakers also condemned the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia and asked the overseas Pakistanis to focus on their jobs and businesses abroad instead of getting involved in politics.