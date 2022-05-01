‘Abducted’ girl recovered, suspect arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl and arrested the suspect nominated in the FIR.
Madiha Razzaq had registered a case at the Shah Faisal Colony police station on April 28, claiming that her sister 18-year-old Saba had been kidnapped by Waqas.
The investigation wing of the Korangi division conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony and recovered the girl and arrested 18-year-old Waqas.
The police said that they were making efforts to ascertain whether the girl was abducted or she had left her house on her own accord.
