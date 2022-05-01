 
Sunday May 01, 2022
‘Abducted’ girl recovered, suspect arrested

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl and arrested the suspect nominated in the FIR.

Madiha Razzaq had registered a case at the Shah Faisal Colony police station on April 28, claiming that her sister 18-year-old Saba had been kidnapped by Waqas.

The investigation wing of the Korangi division conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony and recovered the girl and arrested 18-year-old Waqas.

The police said that they were making efforts to ascertain whether the girl was abducted or she had left her house on her own accord.

