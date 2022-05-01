O’Sullivan opens up World C’ship semi-final lead over Higgins

LONDON: Ronnie O’Sullivan pulled four frames clear of fellow former champion John Higgins in their snooker World Championship semi-final.
‘The Rocket’, bidding to equal Stephen Hendry’s modern era record of seven world titles, made breaks of 99, 91, 70 and 73 to open up a 10-6 lead in the best of 33-frame contest at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Higgins, himself a four-time world champion, had looked set to take the last frame of Friday’s session only for the Scot to miss a black off the spot which would have left O’Sullivan needing a snooker.
O’Sullivan responded with a superb positional shot to get on the black from the penultimate red and a 43 clearance levelled the scores at 58-58.
That left the frame to be decided on a respotted black, snooker’s equivalent of a penalty shoot-out.
O’Sullivan missed an attempted double but Higgins could not capitalise on his fellow 46-year-old’s error, missing a difficult pot into the green pocket.
The black ran down the table, leaving O’Sullivan with an easier chance into the middle pocket and the Englishman, who won five frames in a row from 6-5 behind, made no mistake.
O’Sullivan will need seven more frames for victory when the match is played to a finish on Saturday.
Earlier, 2019 champion Judd Trump went 11-5 up over three-time Crucible king Mark Williams.
Trump surged into a 7-1 lead over the Welshman before they split evenly the eight frames in Friday’s morning session.
Williams, who had a lengthy quarter-final win over China’s Yan Bingtao, ended the second session with a break of 70 but that still left him six frames adrift of Trump, who had made breaks of 114 and 100, heading into the evening session.
LONDON: Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa.Burnley’s...
KARACHI: Ammad Alam's brilliant century helped Arham CC to an emphatic 37 run victory against Eshaal Falcon Associates...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim booked their place in the Asian Champions League last 16 for the first...
MANILA: Top seed Akane Yamaguchi battled back to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final with a controversial win...
MUMBAI: Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli struck form with his first half-century of this Indian Premier League season...
SYDNEY: Australian sport ushered in a new era Saturday when powerbroker John Coates stood down as president of the...
Comments