Fall from civility

Inside the second holiest place on the earth, Masjid-e-Nabvi, during the holy month of Ramazan, a large number of people disrespected the sanctity of the mosque by chanting slogans against government representatives who were there to perform a religious obligation. Regardless of political differences, this cannot be tolerated at any cost. People have the right to support a political party, but they shouldn’t be allowed to disrespect the sanctity of a holy place. Verbal abuse against each other just because of political differences has become a norm these days. Intolerance is rising in Pakistani society. Leaders of the political parties should address this issue and must inform their followers to avoid engaging in such actions. These steps are necessary to deal with growing political intolerance in the country.
Hira Shafique
Jhang
