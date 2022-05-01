Strong ties

India has reportedly warned Indian students against seeking admission in Pakistan’s education institutions. As an educator, I am alarmed at the implications of this ban and the thought process behind it. It is a known fact that the two countries are dealing with many issues that should be solved through mutual understanding. One believes that we can achieve this understanding a bit more swiftly if we agree to educate our youth to develop some common ground.

What better way to achieve this than by opening the gates of education institutions of the two great nations for each other’s students? The two neighbours that are home to around one fifth of the world’s population are here to stay. History, if it has taught us anything at all, teaches us that well-educated neighbours are able to solve their differences much easily. We should strive to become those neighbours.

Saheeb Ahmed Kayani

Islamabad