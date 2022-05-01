Watch them live

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) recently decided to live-stream court proceedings. It was made clear that such an option would be available only after consultation with the relevant authorities. The court has established an e-committee to draft guidelines for live-streaming court hearings. This initiative can act as a link between people and the judiciary, increasing public trust and the institution’s credibility.

In today’s world, the judiciary depends on third-party sources such as court reporters and the media that inform people about what judges say about a particular incident. This may be a good time to abandon this strategy in favour of a more straightforward one.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan