Watch them live

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) recently decided to live-stream court proceedings. It was made clear that such an option would be available only after consultation with the relevant authorities. The court has established an e-committee to draft guidelines for live-streaming court hearings. This initiative can act as a link between people and the judiciary, increasing public trust and the institution’s credibility.
In today’s world, the judiciary depends on third-party sources such as court reporters and the media that inform people about what judges say about a particular incident. This may be a good time to abandon this strategy in favour of a more straightforward one.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
