Electricity woes

The last two weeks have been quite difficult for a majority of people. In most cities, power remained out for a total of more than 12 hours. The country is currently experiencing a heatwave, and power cuts worsen the situation. There are so many households that don’t have a UPS or generator. It becomes even more difficult for these families to beat the unbearable heat.

Why can’t our country have a strong system in place? Many developing countries are able to provide the basic necessities to their citizens. Pakistan has completely failed to become a liveable country. The authorities need to take serious action. Those who are responsible for this power loadshedding must be punished.

Ansar Jalil

Lahore