The country’s current political situation has taken a worse turn. Commodity prices are rising at a fast pace, and it seems that the current government has no control over it. The country is now in the middle of political chaos. The PTI has started rallies in different parts of the country. Many people want the party to come back to power. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is requested to conduct elections as soon as possible so that people can choose their leaders on their own.
Muhammad Zargham
Chiniot
Inside the second holiest place on the earth, Masjid-e-Nabvi, during the holy month of Ramazan, a large number of...
This refers to the editorial, ‘What have we become?’ . Those people who used this religious place as a platform to...
India has reportedly warned Indian students against seeking admission in Pakistan’s education institutions. As an...
The Islamabad High Court recently decided to live-stream court proceedings. It was made clear that such an option...
The last two weeks have been quite difficult for a majority of people. In most cities, power remained out for a total...
Imran Khan is a public leader who has groomed his nation in such a way that it now has the courage to raise its voice...
Comments