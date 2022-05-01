The country’s current political situation has taken a worse turn. Commodity prices are rising at a fast pace, and it seems that the current government has no control over it. The country is now in the middle of political chaos. The PTI has started rallies in different parts of the country. Many people want the party to come back to power. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is requested to conduct elections as soon as possible so that people can choose their leaders on their own.

Muhammad Zargham

Chiniot