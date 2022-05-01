Financial ‘guru’?

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against the former first lady’s friend Farah Khan on allegations of the illegal accumulation of assets. Instead of wasting time on these useless inquiries, Khan should be appointed as our ‘finance minister’ so that she can help increase our country’s wealth in the shortest period as was done by her by increasing her personal assets.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
