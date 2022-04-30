Religious scholars, others condemn hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW)

PESHAWAR: Religious scholars, leaders and workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Friday condemned the hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) allegedly by the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

The JUIF workers staged protest demonstrations and religious scholars focused Jumatul Wida’s sermons on the sad incident that took place in the holy city of Madina the other day.

In the provincial metropolis, the JUIF workers gathered outside Sunehri Masjid after the Friday prayers.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans showing their love and respect for the Holy Prophet (SAW).

The religious leaders at Masjid Mahabat Khan, Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, Masjid Darwesh, Speen Jumaat, Jamia Usmania Masjid, Masjid Nausho Baba and other mosques condemned the incident.

Central Chief of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rahman had given call for countrywide protests and Friday sermons against the incident. The speakers said that the PTI workers insulted the national leaders on the basis of political differences but they also disrespected the sanctity of Masjid Nabwi (SAW) by creating disturbance there.

They urged the people to exercise political tolerance.

The scholars said that the PTI activists created mayhem at the holy mosque completed and thus helped the anti-Islam forces which had always tried to disrespect the Haramain Al-Shareefain. The speakers demanded that the perpetrators of this sorrowful act should be punished severely.

They alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan and erstwhile interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad were involved in the conspiracy and, therefore, they should be banned from travelling to Saudi Arabia for life. The speakers said that the PTI was not a political party but a cult and its workers had gone crazy in cult following.

They said the PTI had polluted the peaceful political environment of the country, fearing that intolerance and culture of abuse introduced by this party may lead the country to civil war.

Meanwhile, the lawyers under the aegis of Jamiat Lawyers Forum staged a protest and condemned the incident.

They were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans in support of the respect for the Holy Prophet (SAW). In Hayatabad, PTI workers besieged a religious cleric who condemned the incident.

The workers started chanting slogans against the cleric at the mosque in Bangash Market, Phase 6 in Hayatabad. The protestors were pulled out of the mosque after the police and local elders intervened.