Zandschulp reaches Munich semis

MUNICH, Germany: Casper Ruud became the latest seed to crash out of Munich´s ATP tournament on Friday after he was beaten in straight sets by Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
After a tight opening set on clay, the eighth-seeded Van de Zandschulp cruised past Norway´s Ruud to seal a 7-5, 6-1 win and a place in Saturday´s semi-finals.
"The first set was really tight, the second set was a little bit easier, but I think I played really well."
He next plays Germany´s Oscar Otte, who is into his first semi-final on the ATP tour after a 6-1, 7-6 (7/1) win against Chile´s Alejandro Tabilo.
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has issued tenders for laying of synthetic athletic track at PSB Coaching Centre...
LAHORE: Former Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir said he couldn’t say no to Gloucestershire’s offer to return to the...
PARIS: Gianluca Mancini’s second-half own goal allowed Leicester City to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the...
LONDON: Eintracht Frankfurt seized control of their Europa League semi-final against West Ham as Japan midfielder...
LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the...
KARACHI: Saeed Bin Nasir’s masterly knock of 81 guided Total Energy to an emphatic 54-run victory over IMI Omar in...
Comments