Zandschulp reaches Munich semis

MUNICH, Germany: Casper Ruud became the latest seed to crash out of Munich´s ATP tournament on Friday after he was beaten in straight sets by Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

After a tight opening set on clay, the eighth-seeded Van de Zandschulp cruised past Norway´s Ruud to seal a 7-5, 6-1 win and a place in Saturday´s semi-finals.

"The first set was really tight, the second set was a little bit easier, but I think I played really well."

He next plays Germany´s Oscar Otte, who is into his first semi-final on the ATP tour after a 6-1, 7-6 (7/1) win against Chile´s Alejandro Tabilo.