Subsistence of Pakistan knotted with Islam: Shuja

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that the security and subsistence of Pakistan, which came into being on the ‘Night of Power’ (Laila tul Qadr), is profoundly knotted with Islam.

He said the creation of Pakistan merely seven years after passing of the Lahore Resolution in 1940 was nothing less than a miracle. In fact, the force of the slogan “Pakistan ka Matlab Kya: La Illaha Ill Allah” was behind that miracle, which totally overwhelmed the colonial rule of the British as well as the unruly majority of the Hindus.

He said the manifestation of that miracle occurred on the 27th night of Ramazan in 1947, when Pakistan was created from the united Indian subcontinent. He said creation of Pakistan during the blessed moments of the 27th night of Ramazan was undeniably part of the Divine Plan.

Shuja lamented that unfortunately both the rulers and the masses kept deviating from the real goal after the creation of Pakistan. Ruefully, he said, we kept being engrossed by humanly-conceived systems of governance and our destination no longer remained Islam (and the establishment of the Islamic system), due to which not only did we face ignominy in this world but also invited the wrath of Allah. He asserted that Pakistan is a fortress of Islam and if we do not establish and enforce the Islamic system here, then such enormous cracks would appear in the fortress that would be detrimental and become an existential threat for not only Pakistan but the entire Islamic world.