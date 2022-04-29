Saudi-led coalition to free 163 Yemen rebels

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Huthi insurgents announced on Thursday it would free 163 rebel prisoners, a gesture it said was part of efforts to end the brutal seven-year war. The move came after a Huthi official called this week for both sides to release 200 prisoners before the coming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, and several weeks into a fragile truce that has raised hopes of a lasting ceasefire.