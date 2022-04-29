 
close
Friday April 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Ramazan Package

April 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: Eight more trucks laden with relief items, which were arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan package programme, were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Torkham Border on Thursday. The relief goods worth Rs20 million, including food packages and other items, were handed over at a ceremony.

Comments