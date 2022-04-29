Students hit by pandemic assured help

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain met a delegation of Pakistani students, who returned from China in the middle of their studies after the outbreak of coronavirus two years ago but got stuck here due to pandemic-induced restrictions and other issues.

In the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Aviation Division, and the education ministry were in attendance. A representative from MoFA informed that in the first phase, China had given a list of 251 students to Pakistan and 60 percent of them had successfully reached out. The minister said education was the highest priority of the present government and it would resolve the students' problems on war footing.