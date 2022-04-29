Universities urged to produce more skilled professionals

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged universities in the country to prepare more skilled professionals in view of the emerging market trends, says a press release.

The president gave these remarks while chairing the fourth meeting of the Senate of National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Members of the Senate, including the Vice-Chancellor of NSU, Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, attended the meeting.

The president asked the management of NSU to constitute a committee to chalk out a plan to upscale and multiply the number of students at the university. He underscored the need for double shifts at the universities in the country, besides initiating short courses to fulfil the market demand for skilled manpower.

The president also called for providing skill-based education through online and distance modes of learning to meet the growing demand for skilled human resources.