World Immunisation Week marked

PESHAWAR: The Northwest School of Medicine highlighted the importance of the World Immunisation Week being observed globally every year in April to highlight collective action to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

This year’s theme of the World Immunisation Week is “A Long Life for All is not a promise - it’s an ambition because everyone deserves a chance at a fulfilling life”.

The Community Medicine Department, NWSM arranged a seminar in collaboration with Unicef about the importance of immunisation for children and adults to prevent diseases and deaths among the world population.

Dr Kamran Qureshi (Immunisation officer, Unicef) gave a presentation about the importance, current situation and future goals regarding the immunisation programme in the country.

“The ultimate goal of World Immunisation Week is for more people - and their communities - to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,” he informed the audience. Vaccines have been comprehensively saving lives since 1796.

Dr Waqar Ali (HoD, Public Health Community Medicine, NWSM, informed the participants, “Vaccines provide opportunity and hope for all of us to enjoy a more fulfilling life. And that’s something we should all be united to promote. Wild poliovirus is still prevalent in Pakistan and Afghanistan and hampering its progress”. Pamphlets and flyers were also distributed among patients to sensitize them about the importance of vaccination.