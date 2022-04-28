Power loadshedding makes life difficult during Ramazan

Islamabad : The unannounced power loadshedding has made the lives of the residents of sectors F-11 and E-11 difficult with atmospheric temperature continuously increasing during the month of Ramazan.

“We have already been facing power loadshedding for six to eight hours but now the situation has become more difficult due to unscheduled power outages, especially during Sehri and Iftar,” said Saud Butt, a resident of the F-11 sector.

He said “We are not able to sleep at the night due to power outages. I feel exhausted and find it difficult to work properly in the office. The concerned authorities should at least follow the schedule for power loadshedding.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the sizzling hot summer season is yet to come but the duration of power loadshedding has still increased considerably and people are finding it hard to manage their routine affairs in the month of Ramazan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of rising power loadshedding and directed the relevant authorities to ensure a smooth supply of electricity all over the country.

The schedule of loadshedding was announced for all areas of Islamabad. But its duration is increasing day by day due to which the residents are concerned about the situation and looking towards the higher authorities for resolution of their problems.

The residents of sector E-11 are also facing a similar situation and demanding of the concerned authorities to take measures to address this issue at the earliest.

Sumaira Afzal, a resident of E-11 sector, said “We feel that this sector is not part of Islamabad as the residents lack all basic facilities in this area. The loadshedding has turned the situation from bad to worse.”

She said, “We are facing five to 12 hours forced/unannounced as well as scheduled loadshedding even in the month of Ramazan.”