World Immunisation Week: Intensive outreach sessions start

LAHORE:The Punjab province started intensive outreach sessions at community level to improve immunisation coverage in weak Union Councils as part of World Immunisation Week 2022 activities. The World Immunisation Week is being commemorated world over from April 24 to 30, 2022.

Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication Syeda Ramala Ali inaugurated the outreach site in urban slums of UC 84 near Bund Road here on Wednesday.

EOC Coordinator Syeda Ramala said that vaccines were key intervention to save lives against many diseases. She said, "We have to ensure that the benefits of immunisation are evenly shared by all. We must ensure that all populations, especially the poorest and the most marginalised, have equitable access to immunisation services. Polio Programme is extending all out support to increase immunisation coverage in Punjab." The ultimate goal of World Immunisation Week is for more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases. The theme for 2022 is “Long Life for All; In pursuit of a long life well lived”.

Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan said that the World Immunisation Week 2022 was an opportunity to increase demand through active engagement of a wide range of stakeholders. He said, “The EPI Punjab has chalked out a comprehensive plan to use the opportunity and cover missed children and vaccinate unimmunised or partially immunised children. These outreach sessions are being organised in over 450 weak UC all districts of Punjab as part of the World Immunisation Week 2022. The activity is being carried out with support of the World Health Organization." He said Punjab provides free vaccination for 12 vaccine preventable diseases including childhood TB, Polio, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Hib Pneumonia, Meningitis, Typhoid, Rota-related diarrhea, Measles and rubella which are administered through EPI outreach and fixed centres across the province. He said Punjab introduced two new antigens typhoid conjugate vaccine and rubella besides including Hepatitis birth dose and DTP Booster in Routine Immunisation schedule in last one year. He also said that challenge of coverage in slums and underserved urban areas was being met by establishing new EPI center through Public Private Partnership, recruiting new vaccinators, Mobile vaccination and creating mass awareness.

He also appreciated the role of partners and donors like UNICEF, WHO, GAVI & BMGF for extending their technical, financial and in-kind support for Immunisation Programme in Punjab. Vaccines not only prevent deaths but also reduce illness and disability. Between 2010 and 2018, 23 million deaths globally were averted with measles vaccine alone. WHO representative Dr Imran Qureshi said that WHO works with countries across the globe to raise awareness of the value of vaccines and immunisation and ensures that governments obtain the necessary guidance and technical support to implement high-quality immunisation programmes.

condolences: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Health Minister and former Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC), Prof Dr Syed Ali Raza Gardezi.

He the medical profession has lost a highly qualified and experienced teacher whose services to the health sector will be remembered for a long time. In his condolence message, the PGMI principal said late Prof Dr Syed Ali Raza Gardezi in his time trained thousands of students in the field of medicine who are still serving in various medical colleges and other departments at home and abroad.