MPs slam disproportionate UK Covid travel curbs

London: Britain’s travel curbs on airlines during the Covid pandemic were disproportionate, inconsistent and confusing and financially ravaged the sector, UK lawmakers concluded on Monday.

Parliament’s cross-party transport committee delivered the verdict in a key report into aviation during the emergency health crisis. "Government restrictions on international travel throughout the pandemic were disproportionate to the risks to public health," the report said.

Global aviation was decimated by coronavirus in early 2020 as authorities rushed to contain the deadly outbreak. Britain imposed passenger testing and quarantine rules, and a ‘traffic light’ system ranking Covid risks from destination countries.

While demand for global air travel is recovering after curbs were lifted, airlines still bear the scars of the crisis that crushed demand, sparking vast financial losses and thousands of job cuts worldwide.

"The way in which the government introduced international travel restrictions during the pandemic was inconsistent, confusing industry and passengers," the report added on Monday. "The aviation industry... experienced severe economic difficulties due to government restrictions that were not based on scientific consensus." The UK faced staunch industry criticism -- particularly from British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair -- for keeping strict curbs in place longer than neighbouring EU nations.