Muttahida to wipe PTI off Karachi in elections: Amir Khan

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Amir Khan has said that his party will make sure that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is wiped off Karachi in the next general elections in the country.

The senior deputy convener of the MQM-P expressed this resolve during an Iftar dinner that was held in the Landhi locality of the city’s District Korangi on Monday.

Amir Khan stressed that everything related to the alleged international conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan is nothing but a bunch of lies. He asked the ousted PM and PTI chief to stop believing that Pakistan cannot prosper without him.

The MQM-P leader pointed out that when the ex-PM had visited the Muttahida’s head office in Bahadurabad, he never mentioned any letter from the US that indicated a conspiracy against his federal government.

Moreover, said Amir Khan, in any of the MQM-P’s meetings with the PTI leadership, no one ever shared anything about a so-called international conspiracy being hatched. He said that everything related to the alleged international conspiracy against Imran Khan’s government is nothing but lies and a flop show on the part of the PTI. Regarding the PTI’s demand to hold fresh elections, he said that the polls will reveal the party’s real standing in public.

The Muttahida leader lamented that in the 2018 general elections the PTI had snatched 14 seats of the MQM-P. However, he stressed, his party will make sure that in the next general polls Tehreek-e-Insaf is wiped off the city.

He criticised the PTI for labelling all of the MQM’s missing members as terrorists. He said that if the party’s missing members were terrorists, why did Tehreek-e-Insaf’s then Sindh governor Imran Ismail assure the Muttahida of recovering their missing members. “The MQM’s voters still stand with the party.”

Regarding the MQM-P’s agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Amir Khan said that it is about strengthening Sindh’s local government system in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision and for the implementation of the constitution’s Article 140-A in its true spirit.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has promised the MQM-P that they will establish a new public university in Karachi. The MQM-P’s agreement with the PPP and the PML-N are for nothing else but the resolution of the public issues of the city.

Amir Khan said that those who are criticising the MQM-P’s agreement with the PPP had been begging the Peoples Party for the same so that they could end their embarrassing sit-ins. He said that those who have tried to misguide the public have ultimately always failed to do so. In the next elections, the MQM-P will defeat all its rival parties, he added.

The Iftar dinner was attended by the MQM-P’s coordination committee, the party’s National Assembly and provincial assembly lawmakers, other Muttahida leaders and prominent personalities from the traders’ community.