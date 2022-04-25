‘Baseless charges against state institutions PTI’s habit’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that levelling baseless allegations against the state institutions has become the firm habit of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While responding to the statements of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Sindh information minister said on Sunday that they stood with the armed forces, judiciary and election commission of the country.

He said the PTI had become upset after realising that the ECP would soon likely give a judgment against it in the foreign funding case. He said the baseless allegations levelled against the ECP were a condemnable act.

Memon recalled that in the past, former prime minister Imran Khan himself had taken credit for choosing the incumbent chief election commissioner. The Sindh information minister said the PTI leadership knew well that they had been trapped in the foreign funding case. He cautioned the PTI leaders against further maligning the state institutions.