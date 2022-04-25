Business delegation briefed on investment opportunities

LAHORE:A delegation of Pakistan-Australia Business Council led by Shaoquett Moselmane, a member of the Australian Legislative Council, Sunday visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and reviewed the investment opportunities available in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation said that revolutionary measures have been taken to facilitate business and increase investment in Pakistan and overseas investors should take full advantage of the excellent business opportunities and lucrative market here.

The delegation comprising President of Pakistan Australia Business Council Rana Iftikhar, President of Pakistan Australia Council Dr Shahbaz Chaudhry, PABC Vice President Ahmed Nadeem Khan and others was received by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO Ahmar Malik. He welcomed the delegation and briefed them in detail about the investment opportunities available in Punjab.

The visiting delegation appreciated the scope of work of the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and said that PBIT should also have a representative office in Australia and in this regard Pakistan-Australia Business Council is ready to provide facilities.

Replying to a question by President PABC Rana Iftikhar, CEO Ahmar Malik said that Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has taken revolutionary steps and now business can be registered in just three days. He also apprised the visiting delegation about the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), encouraging incentives and about the facilitation role of PBIT for foreign investors in setting up their industry on plug and play model.

Investment opportunities and further avenues in the Province of Punjab were discussed in detail. Member of Australian Legislative Council Shaoquett Moselmane asked about the real estate projects, he was briefed in detail about the RUDA and the Central Business District to be set up at a prime location in Lahore. The Australian delegation was also briefed on the details of Lahore Technopolis, a state-of-the-art project of the new era, so that they could invest in this excellent and profitable opportunity as well.