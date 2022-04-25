Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am an Accountant for the last 11 years in a multinational company at Sialkot. I want to get a degree in LLB and later on, I want to start the practice of law. Kindly guide me on where should I get a degree without attending classes because I can’t leave my job. Your advice will help me in making a decision. (Shahid Arshad- Sialkot)

Ans: My first recommendation is that you should not study any ordinary law as you are an accountant by profession and experience. If you are still interested in doing law then I would suggest, you look at doing Corporate Law or Tax Law and for this, there are institutes in Sialkot for such studies but certainly, you can look at through the internet who else offers Corporate Law and you can do it without leaving your job.

Q2: My question is that I have obtained 81% marks in FSc (Pre-Medical) after an improvement of one year. I have a strong desire to get into medical college but unfortunately due to the high rise in merit, I am not able to make it. Now I have two career options that best suit me, i-e; BS in Psychology or DPT. I am confused about which field should I opt for. Kindly advise me which has better scope in Pakistan? (Aqsa - Islamabad)

Ans: If you prefer to be a Bio-Medical Science student without having to do a professional degree such as MBBS I would advise you to do a 4-year honor in Microbiology or Biochemistry, following which you will have many options to work in hospitals alongside doctors as a health specialist and pathologists who are in high demand.

Q3: Sir, my daughter is doing BS honors in Microbiology. What are the prospects/scopes of this field? (Talib Azhar- Faisalabad)

Ans: Microbiology is an innovative and emerging subject, and once her bachelor’s is completed, I would suggest she should opt for a master's in Genetics or DNA Analysis which comes under Genomics. This will enable her to work on researching different viruses alongside those who are working on developing new drugs for viruses and have a huge demand.

Q4: I am confused to select an engineering field for me; therefore, please let me know that should I apply for Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering? Which field has better scope? (Anas Jawad - Lahore)

Ans: The field of Mechatronics is the only preference, which combines both Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, and gives you an edge over a single subject specialisation. I advise you to search the subject on Internet for the further details.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).