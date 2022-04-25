Economic crunch

Pakistan is under the grips of a vicious economic meltdown. The current multi-party coalition government headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif has taken various steps to rectify and improve the fragile economy and put the country on the path to progress and prosperity. The government must take encouraging measures to restore investors’ confidence in the country.
We have the example of Sri Lanka where a strong family-based political government failed to deliver and consequently led to the collapse of the country’s economy. Although we have a coalition government, it has the capacity to correct the economy and improve the living standards of ordinary people.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Lakki Marwat
