Total Energy overwhelm Denim Craft

KARACHI: Total Energy overwhelmed Denim Craft by seven wickets in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The trio of Imran Idrees (4-20), Umair Ahmed (2-20) and Yousuf Habib (2-30) sent Denim Craft, who lost four wickets during powerplay, crashing to 129 all out in 18.5 overs. Skipper Asim Jah (31 off 27 balls), Moin Khan (25 off 13 balls), Adnan Malik (21 off 20 balls) and Ghulam Ali (19 off 22 balls) threatened briefly before perishing to the tight bowling.

Set a target of 130 in 20 overs, Total Energy threw caution to the wind from the outset despite an early loss. Wicketkeeper-opener Adeel Khan, declared the Man of the Match, led the charge with a whirlwind 63 off 25 balls containing five sixes and seven fours.

The momentum was sustained by Saeed Bin Nasir, who stroked six boundaries in his unbeaten 45 off 26 balls, to take his team to a comfortable victory with as many as 8.3 overs to spare.