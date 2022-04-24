Loadshedding doubles miseries of citizens. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Amidst searing heat, the scheduled and unscheduled power loadshedding has continued to increase the miseries of people all over the country, causing difficulties to perform daily chores, especially during the Sehr and Iftar timings.

Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Badin, Swat and country’s other cities have witnessed prolonged loadshedding.

Several areas of Karachi saw loadshedding up to 15 hours. The loadshedding-exempted areas of the city also witnessed power outages, while the loadshedding duration in different areas has been increased from eight to fifteen hours.

The K-Electric spokesperson said the power supply has been disrupted due to the shortage of 300 megawatts from the national grid.



Meanwhile, Punjab’s urban areas experienced eight to nine hours of loadshedding, while the rural areas witnessed 10 to 12 hours of loadshedding.

The Power Division said the country has been producing 17,000 megawatts of electricity while the demand has increased up to 19,000 megawatts. During the afternoon and evening timings, the demand went up to 21,000 megawatts.