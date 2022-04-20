Loadshedding irks citizens

LALAMUSA: Unannounced power loadshedding irked citizens of different localities on Tuesday. Talking to reporters, locals said they were suffering electricity outages in sweltering heat. They said they were spending restless days and nights in the holy month of Ramazan.

They said power outages were creating severe troubles for kids and patients. They urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter. Secretary Special Education visits wheat procurement centre: Secretary Special Education Punjab Afzal Ahmed visited wheat procurement centre Gujrat and Ramazan bazaar at Railway Road on Tuesday.

The secretary reviewed arrangements for procurement of wheat and stalls at the Ramazan bazaar. On the occasion, the secretary said implementation of fixed prices would be enacted in the open market also along with Ramazan bazaars.