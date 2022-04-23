No respite from power loadshedding in Ramazan

LALAMUSA: Unscheduled suspension of electricity has created problems for the people in the holy month of Ramazan.

The loadshedding of electricity, which was started before the holy month of Ramazan in the name of maintenance work, is still going on. The power supply, which went off in afternoon on Thursday, was restored after nine hours at midnight. The people faced great inconvenience, especially at the time of Iftar. The people have demanded the high-ups concerned look into the matter and end the loadshedding.

DENGUE HOTSPOTS: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that dengue is a deadly virus and the Health Department should ensure 100pc coverage of dengue hotspots.

All the hospitals should set up separate wards for dengue patients. These views were expressed by him while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Friday. The DC said that all allied departments should carry out activities regarding dengue surveillance effectively. He asked the government hospitals and general practitioners to regularly report the suspected cases of dengue. The existing ponds across the district should be chemically treated, he added. CEO Health Dr Naeem Akhtar Janjua, DHO Dr Zakir Ali Rana, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Irfanullah Warraich, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Rizwanullah and others were also present on the occasion.

SUBSIDISED GHEE: Ghee will be provided in 10 Ramazan bazaars across Gujrat district at a lower price from the open market as per the directions of the Punjab government.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad while talking to newsmen here on Friday. The DC said that a citizen could buy two kilograms of ghee at a time from ghee stalls. The purpose of the Punjab government’s Ramazan package was to ensure the supply of quality food items to the citizens at subsidised rates. DO Industries Dr Ikramul Haq was also present on the occasion.