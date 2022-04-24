81,132 faithful to perform Haj this year from Pakistan

Baitullah (the House of Allah) in Makkah. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims to Pakistan for Haj this year.

According to official sources on Saturday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start receiving the Haj applications in the next few days through designated branches of country's scheduled banks.

Haj expenses, age limit, vaccines and other terms and conditions would be announced soon through the Haj Policy 2022, it added. The sources said applications submitted in the shape of individuals or groups would be decided through balloting. It said the distribution of Haj quota between public and private Haj schemes would be divided at the ratio of 60:40.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Ministry’s officials should use their full potential to make the best arrangements for the upcoming Haj and provide quality services to the pilgrims.



Receiving a detailed briefing on the activities and responsibilities of the ministry, he said Haj was one of the basic pillars of Islam and to make this sacred obligation a success, we would have to sacrifice our comforts and provide all possible facilities to intending pilgrims.

The minister said the operation of Haj 2022 was a big task for the ministry as it had a very short time to manage all the prerequisites for its smooth sailing. The minister expressed his determination that he would discharge his professional obligations in an efficient manner and expect the same from all other employees and officers of the ministry. The briefing was given by the secretary and additional secretary and it was attended by all the quarters concerned of the Religious Affairs Ministry.