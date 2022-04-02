BOK holds draw for Hajj

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) on Friday conducted ‘Hajj-2022 balloting’ for its staff.

Under the scheme, four employees in officer and qasid cadre would be sent to perform Hajj on banks’ expenses, said a press release.

The BOK Managing /CEO Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, presided over the Hajj Balloting ceremony along with senior management and other executives of the Bank.

On this occasion, MD/CEO Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz congratulated all the lucky employees who were declared successful in the balloting and said that they were blessed by the Almighty Allah to perform “Fareezah Hajj”.