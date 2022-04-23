VC vows to develop Agriculture University

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Jehan Bakht Friday assumed his office as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar for a three-year second tenure with the pledge to accomplish some incomplete assignments and launch more academic, research and development projects for the promotion of agriculture in the province.

Dr Jehan Bakht has already served as vice-chancellor of the same university for three years.

Before his appointment as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University in 2019, he had served as vice-chancellor of Swat University, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Islamia College University Peshawar and Agricultural University Swat.

He has authored two books and has supervised 40 PhDs, and 117 M Phils. Currently, two scholars are pursuing their PhD under his supervision.

Dr Jehan Bakht has published 228 research papers, which have 4126 scientific references including Index-H34 and Total Impact Factor 140. In recognition of his research and management skills, he has been awarded numerous national and international awards.

He has been serving as visiting professor at the University of Glasgow UK, the University of Manchester UK and the National University of Rosario Argentina.

The vice-chancellor is a member/fellow of 27 international and nine national professional and scientific societies.

He has been awarded two international and four national research projects worth millions of rupees.

Dr Bakht has won dozens of medals and awards for his scientific and educational services, including the Star Laureate Award from South Asian Publications, the Best University Teacher Award from the Higher Education Commission, the Research Award from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal and the Pakistan Academy of Science Award.

He has set up the only nanotechnology laboratory of its kind at the Agricultural University of Peshawar for research on the use of plants in pharmaceuticals.

His administrative achievements include setting up a university sub-campus in Swat, building a university sub-campus for girls in Swat, setting up a sub-campus of Agricultural University Peshawar in Swat, and setting up a National Center for Energy Sciences and Research at the University of Karak, Agricultural University Peshawar.

Talking to The News he said no stone would be left unturned in the development of the university. “Quality education and research and excellent training is my mission”, he said.

He said that many other extra-curricular and co-curricular activities including workshops, seminars, conferences, and training programmes would be encouraged in the university.