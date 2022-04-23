Five new corona cases in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five new corona cases were reported here on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,358 in the district and 509 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 28,338 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 57. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, seven patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital. Moreover, 50 patients are in home isolation.