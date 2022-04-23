Mosque blast kills 33 more in Afghanistan

An Afghan woman sits next to a child receiving treatment at a hospital after he was wounded in a bomb blast in Kunduz. Photo: AFP

KUNDUZ: A bomb blast ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan, killing 33 people including children, just a day after the Islamic State group claimed two separate deadly attacks.

Since Taliban fighters seized control of Afghanistan last year after ousting the US-backed government, the number of bombings has fallen but the jihadist and IS has continued with attacks against targets they see as heretical.

A string of bombings rocked the country this week, with deadly attacks targeting a school and a mosque in Shia neighbourhoods. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that children were among the 33 dead in the blast on Friday at a mosque in the northern province of Kunduz.

"We condemn this crime... and express our deepest sympathies to the bereaved," he said, adding 43 more were wounded. An intelligence official said on condition of anonymity that the explosion was caused by a bomb, but it was unclear how it was detonated.

An AFP correspondent saw large holes blown through the walls of the Mawlavi Sikandar mosque, popular with Sufis in the Imam Sahib district, north of Kunduz city. One side of the mosque was completely destroyed by the explosion.



Jihadist groups such as IS bear a deep hatred for Sufis who they view as heretics and accuse them of polytheism -- the greatest sin in Islam -- for seeking the intercession of dead saints.

"The sight at the mosque was horrifying. All thosewho were worshipping inside the mosque were either injured or killed," Mohammad Esah, a shopkeeper who helped ferry victims to the district hospital, told AFP.

"I saw 20 to 30 bodies," another local resident said. Relatives of victims arrived at the local hospital to look for their loved ones. "My son is martyred," screamed one man, while a woman accompanied by her four children searched for her husband.

A nurse told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 people had been admitted for treatment of wounds from the blast. About a dozen ambulances ferried the seriously wounded to the main provincial hospital in Kunduz city.

"The shrapnel injuries on the bodies of the wounded show they were caused by a bomb explosion," a doctor at the provincial hospital told AFP. Friday's blast was one of the biggest attacks since the Taliban seized power on August 15 last year. The deadliest was just days later when more than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen were killed in a suicide attack at Kabul airport as tens of thousands were trying to flee the country. IS claimed responsibility for that attack.

IS claimed a bombing at a Shia mosque in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday that killed at least 12 people and wounded 58 more. The Taliban say they have arrested the "mastermind" of the attack. They also claimed a separate attack in Kunduz city on Thursday, which killed four people and wounded 18.