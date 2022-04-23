Rangers seize 10 hand grenades in Saudabad raid

Personnel of the Sindh Rangers, based on intelligence information, raided the Liaquat Market in the Saudabad area of Malir and seized heavy sabotage equipment on Friday.

A heavy contingent of paramilitary soldiers reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They seized 10 hand grenades and eight detonators on the roof of a shop. Personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad were called in to defuse the explosive material. They were said to be checking how old the hand grenades and detonators were.

Two sisters held for kidnapping a newborn baby Police on Friday arrested two sisters for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a newborn baby boy from a private hospital in Gulberg.

Police said a woman, namely Humaira, had registered a complaint at the Baldia Town police station on Sunday, claiming that her newborn baby boy had been kidnapped from the hospital. However, during the investigation, police found a twist in the story. Police said Humaira was not the mother of the boy, but she had registered the complaint to dupe the police into believing that she was the victim.

Humaira told police that she had handed over the boy to her sister, Kanwal, who then handed over the boy to a garbage picker in Gulberg. The police are tracing the garbage picker to safely recover the boy.

Iftar dinner hosted for families of martyred cops An Iftar dinner was hosted for police officials and families of martyred personnel at the Security Division office.

The spokesman for the Security Division said DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed arranged the Iftar dinner at the SSU Headquarters. Senior officials of the Sindh Police and families of martyred cops attended the event. The DIG thanked the families of martyrs for attending the event.