IG orders foolproof security on Yaum-e-Ali (RA)

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that all available resources would be utilised to provide three-tier foolproof security for processions and Majalis on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) on 21st Ramazan across the province. He issued these instructions to supervisory officers while presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements on the eve of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) Day. IG Punjab directed that snipers be deployed on roofs of buildings as well as commandos in plain clothes along the procession route.

He said that CCTV monitoring and video recording should be ensured for the security of sensitive processions and Majalis in all cases. Similarly, female police personnel should be deployed for checking the female mourners. IG Punjab stressed that complete lighting should be arranged in the buildings and routes of processions and Majalis in collaboration with the district administration and the presence of ambulance and rescue teams should be ensured at the venues of Majalis and processions for emergencies. Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that 868 Majalis and 234 processions would be held in all the districts of the province.

In this regard, more than 33000 police officers and volunteers including 396 Officers, 634 Inspectors, 1305 Sub-Inspectors, 2176 ASIs, 1442 Head Constables, 18861 Constables, 2649 Police National Volunteers, 267 Special Police Officers, 3953 Male Volunteers and 1317 Women would perform their security duties.